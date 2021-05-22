Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP, Verstappen 2nd

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, center, waves after the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Formula One race will take place on Sunday with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco in pole position. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc held the top spot at his home track until his Ferrari grazed a barrier to break a suspension piece. He then hopped a curb and finally came to a stop crashed into another barrier to bring the qualifying session to an abrupt end.

The 23-year-old Leclerc grew up in a flat overlooking the circuit that snakes around the picturesque principality. He lives a few kilometers away in Cap d’Ail, one of many small and scenic spots dotted along the French Riviera’s spectacular coastline.

He was visibly emotional after becoming the first Monaco driver to take pole here. But he could forfeit it if the damage to his Ferrari is too great that he receives a grid penalty. If the gear box must be changed — which Leclerc feared — he'd lose five positions on the starting grid.

“I am worried about a penalty. I’ve always been very unlucky here, so let’s just wait and see,” said Leclerc. “It’s a shame to finish in the wall. It doesn’t feel the same but I’m incredibly happy about my lap.”

The red flag prevented world champion Lewis Hamilton and his title contender Max Verstappen from completing their final qualifying lap. Verstappen will start second for Red Bull; Hamilton seventh for Mercedes.

“That crash ruined the chance for pole,” Verstappen said. “Just a shame about the red flag.”

Valtteri Bottas qualified third for Mercedes behind Verstappen.

