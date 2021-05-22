76ers trust playoff process leads to 1st NBA title since '83

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Ben Simmons watch from the bench during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Daryl Morey posed for a photo in a bookstore wearing a T-shirt of the Liberty Bell emblazoned with a “Come To Philly For The Crack” slogan and held a copy of “Basketball for Dummies.”

“Playoff Prep,” Morey, the 76ers’ top decision maker, wrote on Instagram.

Oh, the Sixers were called much worse than a group of dolts when the franchise embarked on the strip-for-parts rebuilding seasons known as the Process. The Sixers were Team Tank. Larry Brown, the coach who led the Sixers to the 2001 NBA finals, said the early seasons “ made me sick to my stomach.” Philly lost some games. Well, lots of them. It had two, 26-plus game losing streaks that made even the most loyal fan feel nauseated.

Through it all, Philly stood by its ethos: Trust the Process.

The motto spawned books, merchandise, podcasts and endless debate. Lottery busts and a twitter scandal. Laughter, derision -- and in some corners around the NBA, admiration for the open and bold manner of building a winner.

“Listen, I was there when we were ‘Trusting the Process,’” Wizards guard and former 10-win Sixers member Ish Smith said. “And as you know, they’ve come a long way.”

Look at the Sixers now.

Fan or critic, this season represented a litmus test for the Process and the results were sensational: Philadelphia (49-23) has an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, a defensive player of the year candidate in Ben Simmons and the top seed and home court throughout the East playoffs.

