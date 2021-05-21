World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Morgan Hurd, of the United States, performs on the floor during the America Cup gymnastics competition in Milwaukee. Hurd, the 2017 world champion, will take the competition floor for the first time in more than a year on Saturday at the US Classic in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Morgan Hurd can feel when the pressure creeps up on her.

The pressure — the kind that comes with the territory when you have the title “world champion” on your resume — isn’t just external. It’s internal.

She has been one of the best gymnasts on the planet for years. The only thing the 19-year-old Hurd hasn’t done is make an Olympic team, a byproduct of the calendar more than anything else. Her first year competing as a senior came in 2017 when she practically willed herself to a world all-around title in Montreal.

Having a shot at the 2020 Olympics was always part of the plan. Hurd seemed to be on her way last March when she won the American Cup in what was supposed to be the first major step toward the 2020 Tokyo Games following an occasionally difficult 2019 competition season.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The Olympics were pushed back 12 months. And all the momentum vanished.

In that way, things have been no different for Hurd than for most of the other women hoping to make the U.S. team when it heads to Japan in July.

In one very real way, however, there is a significant difference.

Only Hurd, Simone Biles and Chellsie Memmel will take the floor at the US Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday with a world all-around medal (or in Biles’ case, five of them) stashed away somewhere. Of those three, Hurd is the only one without an Olympic medal.

