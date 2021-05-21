Second Baptist School Magazine: Fall Wrap

Eagles Make State Semis For 3rd Straight Season

FINISHING IN THE SEMIFINALS, IT WAS YET ANOTHER STELLAR SEASON FOR THE EAGLES AS THEY CONTINUE TO BUILD A POWERHOUSE PROGRAM UNDER COACH TERRY PIRTLE. SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL WON ITS EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP, GOING UNDEFEATED IN DOING SO, AND OUTSCORED ITS PLAYOFF OPPONENTS 91-14 BEFORE THE SEMIFINAL GAME.

SBS returned to the TAPPS Division II football semifinals for the third straight season, but fell to Regents School of Austin, 38-14. It is a budding rivalry between the two programs as they have battled in the state semifinal each of the last three years.

The Eagles graduate some gridiron stalwarts in all-state lineman Bryce Ganious, quarterback Finn Nicholson and lineman Bryce Calloway. Ganious was dominant, being chosen as an all-state, first-team defensive lineman and second-team offensive lineman. He is signed to Villanova. Nicholson was a team captain and second-team, all-district pick, and signed to Colorado School of Mines. Calloway was a second-team, all-state defensive lineman and will play baseball at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The good news is, there is plenty of talent coming back next season.

Junior running back Eli Smith was a first-team, all-state selection and had 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' 49-14 state quarterfinal win over Austin St. Michael's. Junior running back/defensive back Everett Skillern was a first-team, all-state defensive selection, and second-team, all-state offensive pick.

Second Baptist School also has a pair of talented linebackers returning in all-state honorable mention picks Karsten Chambers and Hank Huthnance, who were sophomores last season.

