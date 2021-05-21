Second Baptist School Magazine: Eagle for Life

IF YOU WALKED THROUGH THE STANDS AT A SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME A FEW YEARS AGO, YOU WOULD HAVE BEEN SURE TO SEE ELI SMITH '22. THE THEN-MIDDLE SCHOOLER COULD BE FOUND WATCHING THE EAGLES PLAY ON FRIDAY NIGHTS, ESPECIALLY TRACKING HIS FAVORITE PLAYER, DEION SMITH '18, WHO IS NOW A RUNNING BACK AT THE UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO.

"I remember being in seventh grade watching Deion and thinking his game was electric," Smith said. "He was the person I aspired to become as a future high school athlete."

Now, Smith is the person that the young students watch and aspire to be like one day.

In the fall 2021 football season, the Second Baptist School running back racked up 1,289 all-purpose yards, averaged 171.9 yards per game, 10.8 yards per carry, and scored 15 touchdowns, helping the Eagles reach the TAPPS 5A State Semifinals.

With the success on the field has come attention on the recruiting trail. Smith currently holds offers from Columbia, Penn, and Dartmouth and plans to attend the SMU showcase in June, which will feature over 42 colleges.

"It's been pretty exciting. It feels like the hard work that I put in during the off-season has really paid off," Smith said about the recruiting process speeding up. "I've been trying to prove that you can achieve your college aspirations right here at a private school like SBS."

At Second Baptist School, Smith plays football, basketball and also runs track, competing in the 4x400-meter relay this spring.

