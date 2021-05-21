Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Brandon Montour (62) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Postseason experience can be a valuable asset in the NHL playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty, and they think it's going to help them moving forward in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions let third-period leads slip away in two of the first three games against the Panthers, who won 6-5 in overtime Thursday night after falling behind 5-3 late in the second.

No team has been better this season at putting opponents away when leading after two periods. Including the playoffs, Tampa Bay was 28-0 before Florida rallied to cut the Lightning’s advantage to 2-1 heading into Game 4 (12:30 p.m. EDT, CNBC) of the best-of-seven series on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

“You just don’t throw experience on the ice and experience wins the game. You still have to play the game,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

“We’ve had 2-1 leads before in playoff series and know how to deal with that,” Cooper added. “It’s a different opponent, but we know how.”

The Lightning also surrendered a third-period lead in Game 1, eventually falling behind 4-3 before scoring twice over the final 13 minutes.

The Panthers haven’t won a playoff series in 25 years, but they’re confident about their chances.

“I think Game 1 could have went either way, so we were close in all the games,” Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau said. “We know we can beat them. It’s a matter of sticking to our game plan and do it for 60 minutes.”

