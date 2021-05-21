Lomberg scores in OT to lift Panthers past Lightning, 6-5

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Noel Acciari (55) during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – On the brink of falling into a deep hole against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers refused to concede.

Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime Thursday night, capping a furious comeback that gave the Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.

The Panthers cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series by scoring twice in the third period to overcome a two-goal deficit, then killing off a penalty at the start of overtime and winning it. Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“I don’t remember too much,” Lomberg said. "Honestly, I kind of knew what I was going to do ahead of time and obviously it worked out pretty well.”

The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period. But the defending champions couldn't put away the Panthers, yielding a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist early in the third and Gustav Forsling's equalizer with 3:07 remaining.

Ad

“They pushed hard. ... We kind of sat back a little bit too much I thought” in the third period," said Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who had three assists. “We were kind of protecting the lead and not playing to our strengths.”

Brayden Point’s power-play goal in the second period snapped a 3-3 tie less than two minutes after Alex Wennberg scored on the power play for the Panthers, who led 2-0 after Sam Bennett and Gudas solved Vasilevskiy in the first 7:05 of the opening period.

Ad