Aldine ISD Magazine: Runners Ready

Aldine ISD's best hit the track this spring, excelling in hurdles, relays, jumps, throws, and more as the district's stars pushed for spots at the UIL State Track & Field Meet. Ready...Set...Go!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DIGITAL MAGAZINE
Aldine ISD's best hit the track this spring, excelling in hurdles, relays, jumps, throws, and more as the district's stars pushed for spots at the UIL State Track & Field Meet. Ready...Set...Go!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW DIGITAL MAGAZINE
Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved