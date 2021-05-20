VYPE Baseball Regional Quarters Preview: Lake Creek to face Montgomery, full baseball playoff schedule

HOUSTON - Before Jeremy Schramm pulled on a Lake Creek Lions jersey three years ago, the previous 13 seasons Schramm donned the purple of Montgomery as an assistant coach.



As fate would have it, as Schramm's Lions make history with every playoff series win in 2021 - the first playoff appearance in program history - and to continue it and reach the Region III-5A Semifinals they will have to go through Montgomery.

"I think it's neat," Schramm said of the playoff matchup. "We have the same expectations. We want our kids to play hard, work hard and to excel. But at the end of the day our kids are playing for Lake Creek and they want to win for our school and our community over here."

The two schools separated by a mere 5.4 miles (a nine-minute drive with good traffic) will make the 45-minute drive up the road to Sam Houston on Thursday to open their best-of-three series.

Ad

Following them will be the fans of each school and with the communities being so close, including the schools being in the same school district, tickets will be highly sought after for this series.

"There's a lot of excitement in the community for this game," Schramm said. "There's a lot of people talking about it and wanting to come to the games. Everybody wants to come out and see and good series and I think they will."

Being in the same district, Montgomery and Lake Creek are familiar with each other - playing each other four times over the previous three seasons, but never in a playoff series.

Ad