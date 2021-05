As teams try and dodge the rain, it's Regional Semi week for Hill Country softball. Stay tuned to VYPE all week for results.



6A REGION IV

Converse Judson vs SA O'Connor

At San Antonio Hardin Athletics Complex, Field #1 (Friday 6:30pm)

At Converse Judson (Saturday noon)

At Converse Judson (Saturday 2:00pm) *if necessary

Converse Judson and SA O'Connor have been consistency in the top 5 in the SATX Softball Rankings all season. Expect this one to be a tough matchup between these two squads.

