The Latest: Molinari out of PGA Championship; Hagy in

Patrick Rada takes his tee shot off the first tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Francesco Molinari has withdrawn from the PGA Championship.

The 2018 British Open champion cited a back injury in pulling out of the championship Thursday morning.

He was replaced in the field by first alternate Brandon Hagy, who has been practicing on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island this week.

Molinari has fallen to 144th in the world. If no one else withdraws, the PGA Championship will have 99 of the top 100, matching the record for most players from the top 100.

___

7 a.m.