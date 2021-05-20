PGA Championship: 'Hit it long or it will be a tough week.'

Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his chip shot to the 10th green during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The bad news for the golf business heading into this week’s PGA Championship is that it’s definitely running out of real estate. The good news might be that it will never run out of wind.

Both factors will be on display at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, which checks in at a beefed-up 7,800-plus yards to claim the title of longest major championship venue ever. But without the winds whipsawing in off the Atlantic coast, even that won’t be enough to contain this generation of power hitters. So far, at least, the winds have held their own.

“For the sake of our sanity,” Jon Rahm, one of the longest hitters on tour, said after a gusty practice round, “I believe they’re going to use a couple of forward tees.”.

“If the wind blows this way for the rest of the week,” concurred Adam Scott, “it’s going to be a battle to just get in the clubhouse.”

The Ocean Course is a quirky jewel designed by architects Pete and Alice Dye. She insisted on raising the fairways and crowning the greens so that golfers could actually see the Atlantic instead of just hearing its roar. That view came with a cost, exposing those same golfers’ shots to the raking wind. Depending on its direction, an approach shot at the same hole — take the 590-yard, par-5 seventh — might be a floating 8-iron one day and a wind-cheating 3-iron the next.

“The 590 yards can play 500 or 490 when you get that much wind,” said Justin Thomas.

Like Rahm, he didn’t want to even think what playing some of the holes from the back tees would be like, especially the par-3 14th. “Guys are going to be literally hitting driver on that hole. Unless the PGA wants seven-hour rounds,” Thomas added, “I wouldn’t advise it.”

Rory McIlroy beat the Ocean Course when it hosted the PGA nine years ago (and measured 200 yards shorter) with a sizzling 13-under score — eight shots clear of his closest pursuer. But that was in August, when the winds are gentler and the turf a lot spongier.

