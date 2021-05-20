No-hitter for 2nd straight day: Kluber pitches Yanks' gem

New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber celebrates after the final out by Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun as Kluber threw a no-hitter in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Corey Kluber stopped for a moment before his first pitch of the ninth inning.

“I had to take a breath after the warmups and calm myself down a little bit,” said the pitcher nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanor.

Kluber then finished his the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday.

“It was a lot of fun, I think it was a special night,” Kluber said. “I’ve never been part of one, witnessed one, let alone thrown one.”

There have been four no-hitters in a 15-day span. The six total are the most this early in a season.

The 35-year-old right-hander pitched his gem a night after Detroit Tright-hander Spencer Turnbull threw one against Seattle, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969, when Cincinnati’s Jim Maloney threw one on April 30 and Houston’s Don Wilson on May 1.

Kluber came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.

“I don’t really do too much with what-ifs. Obviously I would've like to not walk a guy on four straight pitches,” Kluber said. “That being said, at that point in the game, it’s still 0-0, so my thoughts after that walk were try to get out of the inning without allowing a run.”

