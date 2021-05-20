MacKinnon records hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 in Game 2

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, is congratulated by center Nathan MacKinnon after Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Nathan MacKinnon had two special guests in the stands — his mom and dad.

He treated them — along with a boisterous crowd chanting “M-V-P” — to quite a show.

MacKinnon capped his first career playoff hat trick with an empty-net goal to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away late for a 6-3 win over St. Louis in Game 2 on Wednesday night after the Blues avoided a pregame virus scare that nearly sidelined several players.

“They’ve been with me every step of the way,” MacKinnon said of his parents. “I’m so glad they got to get up here.”

The speedy forward always seems to raise his game this time of year. The difficult-to-defend MacKinnon now has five goals and two assists in a series the Avalanche lead 2-0.

Game 3 will be Friday in St. Louis.

MacKinnon also has a 1.45 points-per-game average in the postseason, which is among the highest in NHL history.

But in typical MacKinnon fashion, he deflected credit to his linemates — Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, who each had two assists.

Ad

Ad

Ad