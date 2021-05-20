Fore for Four: Highland Park wins UIL Class 5A golf title

For the 22nd time, Highland Park golf took the top prize at the UIL State golf tournament. The Scots sent two teams, Gold Team and Blue Team, and came back with two medals as the Blue Team came in first place and the Golf Team came in third. Along with two medals, Highland Park is home to the 2021 Individual State Champion: Preston Cooper.

The Blue Team is golden

The Highland Park Blue Team was led by Hudson Weibel who posted a total score of 143 (72-71). Weibel finished the tournament in a three-way tie for third place with Highland Park Gold Team's Thompson Huthnance (72-71— 143) and Granbury's Ty Holbrook (72-71— 143). Weibel along with Christian Clark (77-70—147), Pierce Johnson (77-71— 148), Key Cokey (75-74— 149), and Joe Stover (75-77— 152) combined for a total score of 585 to secure first place and a gold medal. Highland Park Blue Team topped Boerne Champion by two strokes and Highland Park Gold Team by three.

The first-place finish from Highland Park Blue Team marks the 22nd state title for the Scots- breaking the former state record of 21 titles which was also held by Highland Park. The state title is also the fourth-straight title for the Highland Park Scots Golf Team.