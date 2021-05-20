BREAKING: Jaydon Blue will forego Senior Season

After a few incredible years at Klein Cain, star running back Jaydon Blue announced on Twitter Thursday night that he would forego his senior season of high school to focus on academics and off the field training.

While this is a huge development for the status of Texas High School Football and the world of recruiting, surely there is no larger effect than that to the Klein Cain locker room. With the loss of Blue, the Canes will need to fill some of the largest shoes in the state at the running back position this season.