Baseball Playoffs: Region IV Quarterfinal Pairings & Schedule

As teams try and dodge the rain, it's Regional Quarters week for Hill Country baseball. Stay tuned to VYPE all week for results.

Region IV-Area Playoff Baseball Matchups (Games played Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

6A REGION IV

San Antonio Reagan vs. W27 Smithson Valley

Game 1: Thursday, May 20 at 7:30 pm at North East Sports Park

Game 2: Friday, May 21 at 7:30 pm at North East Sports Park

Game 3: Saturday, May 22 at 2 pm at North East Sports Park *If necessary

Eagle Pass vs. La Joya

Game 1: Friday, May 21 at 7:00 pm at Laredo Veterans Field

Game 2: Saturday, May 22 at 1:00 pm at Laredo Veterans Field

Game 3: Saturday, May 22 at 3:00 pm at Laredo Veterans Field *If necessary