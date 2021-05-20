Aldine ISD Magazine: The 411, RaShaun Jackson

RASHAUN JACKSON HAS CONTINUED TO IMPROVE YEAR IN AND YEAR OUT ON THE TRACK FOR BIG MAC.

The senior reached the District 13-14 Area Meet this season in the long jump, high jump, 300-meter, and 110-meter hurdles. He finished second, third, fifth, and sixth, respectively, advancing to the Regional Meet in the long jump and high jump for the second time in his career.

In the jumps, Jackson set new personal records in 2021, clearing 22-feet-2 inches in the long jump in March and 6-feet-7 inches in the high jump at the District 14-6A Championships.

VYPE caught up with Jackson at the Aldine ISD Spring Media Day to get the 411 on the super jumper.

VYPE: Talk about this season and how it went for you.

JACKSON: "This season was nice; it was my last year and I got to excel the way I wanted to. I feel like I accomplished something I've always wanted my entire life."

VYPE: What do you mean by accomplishing something?

