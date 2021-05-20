Aho, Nedeljkovic lift Hurricanes past Predators, 3-0

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Steven Lorentz (78) defends while Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) passes the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Alex Nedeljkovic stayed composed and steady all night in net. It's a good thing the Carolina Hurricanes' penalty kill did, too.

That's why they are up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series on the Nashville Predators.

Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves to lead a perfect showing for Carolina's kill, helping the Hurricanes beat the Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old made his first career playoff start Monday in a series-opening 5-2 win, then found himself under plenty of pressure considering the Hurricanes were called for nine penalties and spent nearly all night protecting a 1-0 lead.

And yet, the Hurricanes turned away all seven power plays despite playing without top-line defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

“It seemed like more than seven tonight,” Nedeljkovic said.

Carolina had killed 19 of 20 penalties over its last eight regular-season games, and has killed all 10 in the first two games of this best-of-seven series.

“They're not always going to be pretty,” Nedeljkovic said. “Tonight there was a lot of sacrifices around the board there. Guys were blocking shots, guys were diving to make plays, get pucks out — it wasn't our best, but it was a really good effort, a really gutsy effort.”

