VYPE Houston Softball Regional Semi-Finals Preview

As teams try and dodge the rain, it's Regional Semi week for Houston-area softball.

So many great teams who have been here before in Deer Park, The Woodlands, Katy, and Barbers Hill. Clear Springs and Lake Creek are the newcomers. Stay tuned to VYPE all week for results.

Katy vs Clear Springs



At Cy Ranch (Today at 6:30)

At Goose Creek Memorial (Thurs 6:30)

At Goose Creek Memorial (Friday 6:30)

Katy has been to three state tourneys and has won two state titles. Clear Springs has made school history this season getting past the second round. Emily Strood is one of the most lethal pitchers in the state of Texas right now and is headed to LSU. She had her 200th strikeout of the season in early May. Katy counters with Cam Harrison and Ashtyn Reichardt, who are freshman FREAKS. They play with swag and have no remorse.

