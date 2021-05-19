Vasilevskiy stops 32, Lightning top Panthers 3-1 in Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Central Division first-round playoff series.

It's the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games a series, the third time doing so on the road. They've never lost one of those matchups, and will look to put Florida on the brink of elimination when the series shifts to Tampa on Thursday night.

Yanni Gourde added an empty-netter off a giveaway with 1:25 remaining for the Lightning.

Mason Marchment had the goal for Florida, which dropped consecutive games on home ice for only the second time this season. The Panthers have never won a series after dropping the first two games, falling on three previous occasions — and now need to win four out of five against the reigning Stanley Cup champions if this will be the season in which it ends a 25-year postseason series win drought.

Florida went with Chris Driedger in net after playing Sergei Bobrovsky in Sunday’s series-opening 5-4 loss. Driedger, on his 27th birthday and appearing in his first postseason game since 2014 when he was in major junior hockey, playing for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. He stopped 26 shots, getting pulled with about 2 minutes remaining.

The Lightning are 28-0-0 this season — including both games of this series — when leading after two periods, and have won 41 such games going back to last season and their run to the Stanley Cup.

A couple of bounces — one off a Panther, the other off a post — staked Tampa Bay to a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Stamkos, who missed the final 16 games of the regular season, got his third point of the series and first goal since April 8 when he was credited with the opening score. Tampa Bay broke out on a play where Florida’s Markus Nutivaara fell down, and Stamkos wound up being part of a 2-on-1 in front of the Panthers net.

