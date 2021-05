Last year, golf was one of the many spring sports that was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This year, new champions were finally crowned. Austin Westlake wins its 11th State Championship and Highland Park wins its record 22nd State Championship.

Here are the results from this week's UIL Boys Golf State Tournament!

6A Team

1. Austin Westlake: 299-299--598

2. Houston Memorial: 295-310--605

3. Austin Vandegrift: 308-303--611

6A Individual

