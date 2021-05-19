Tatum scores 50, Celtics beat Wizards 118-100 in play-in

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) sets to shoot against Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics were one of the NBA's worst teams over the final month of the regular season.

Thanks to Jayson Tatum, they’ll still have a chance to make a playoff run.

Tatum scored 32 of his 50 points in the second half, and the Celtics rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 118-100 in the play-in round on Tuesday night.

Kemba Walker added 29 points for Boston, which secured the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Brooklyn. That series opens on Saturday.

Tatum has drawn criticism at times for his quiet leadership style. He said Tuesday's performance was how he wants to lead.

“I know that my teammates, I’ve earned their respect. I’ve the respect of the guys I play against," he said. "I believe in myself. That’s all that matters.”

The Celtics struggled down the stretch, dropping 10 of their final 15 games of the season. Coach Brad Stevens said having to respond was in line with a season in which they had to fight through multiple players being unavailable because of injuries and stints in the league's health and safety protocols.

"We’ve been through a lot, so we’re hardened in a lot of ways," Stevens said. "We’ve been backs against the wall for most of the year. ... It takes a lot of togetherness and it takes staying together through tough times.”

