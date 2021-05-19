Spring Football 2021: Ridge Point Panthers presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

HOUSTON - It has been a year since Rick LaFavers took over the reins of the Ridge Point football program.



Of course, his first offseason was unlike anyone that he has ever experienced with no spring football, traditional summer workouts and the season itself being pushed back into September. Despite all of that, the Panthers made a run in the playoffs reaching the fourth round where they fell to North Shore.

Well, Spring Football is back in 2021, and Ridge Point has been hard at it for a few weeks. LaFavers brings back his quarterback in Bert Emanuel Jr., who was a standout at the Elite 11 Houston Regional, DK Kalu on the defensive side of the ball, and rising star in Andre Davis at receiver.

VYPE heading out to Spring Football with the Panthers and mic'd up Coach LaFavers for this VYPE Feature.

