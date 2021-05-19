Splendora's Marcus Schulz leaves for Humble job

HOUSTON - Marcus Schulz is leaving Splendora to take the head coaching job at Humble High School, which Schulz first confirmed to VYPE on Wednesday afternoon.



"It was a perfect kind of match," Schulz said. "Moving up is something that you want to do but it's got to be the right situation not just for me but for my family and for everybody involved. The administration there does a tremendous job from Troy Kite, Jana Williams and Paul Hinson on making sure the programs in Humble ISD are taken care of.

"It's exciting knowing the success and prestige at Humble High School has had and the athletes that have come through Humble. It's exciting to get to the 6A level, it's exciting to play at that level with a lot of good teams. We'll get in there, get our hands dirty as quick as possible and try and get things rolling."

Schulz spent the last seven seasons leading Splendora, arriving prior to the 2014 season.



In his first season, the Wildcats went 1-9 but then he got the ball rolling. In the next few seasons the Wildcats, waded through the jump to 5A for two seasons and then went back down a classification. In 2018 went an impressive 10-2 and won the district championship, which was their first since 2007.