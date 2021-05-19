Second Baptist School Magazine: Pandemic Athletics

SBS Director of Athletics Mike Walker sits down for a chat with VYPE.

VYPE: For all schools, it was a very challenging year when it came to completing sports seasons in the midst of a pandemic. How did you accomplish this at Second Baptist School?

WALKER: The high school athletic world was not exempt from the impact of COVID-19. While it's been a hard year, it was totally worth it! In June/July 2020, our school began creating detailed plans to help us prepare for the upcoming school year. We thought through every possible scenario, from no on-campus athletics to full games. Remote workouts and leadership academy concepts were included in the plan, as we worked through all the options for a year of unknowns.

Our Director of Performance Nick Mascioli was instrumental with our summer 2020 strength and conditioning program. We worked hard to keep the number of student-athletes in the weight room at one time to a minimum and did as much as we could outside. Consequently, SBS successfully ran a summer strength program for 65 student-athletes. On top of that, our head coaches put in extra hours to offer multiple sessions for skills workouts to accommodate smaller groups of athletes being on campus at one time.

This year, the challenges we faced because of COVID-19 refined and sharpened our coaching staff and reminded us daily to focus on our mission of equipping students to think critically, live biblically, and lead courageously to impact the world for Jesus Christ. Despite limitations, we faced the challenges together, and that ultimately strengthened us.

VYPE: You had to weigh the options at one point. What was the value that you saw from your position in continuing athletics safely at all levels?

WALKER: Kids need exercise and a place to play sports. Interscholastic athletics faced a reality that kids were going to find a club or park or outside program to train with, or we needed to put in the work and provide them with opportunities to work with coaches on our campus. In-person education was our highest priority. We knew we needed to be organized, disciplined and efficient in all areas to keep as many students on-campus for as long as possible starting in August. Once school started and we received the fall sports start date, we turned our attention to hosting football, volleyball, and cross country events. My team got right to work counting seats in the gyms and stadium, exploring live streaming options and digital tickets. Time and time again, coaches stepped up and volunteered to serve in any way possible as we worked through challenges that came with hosting athletic events like the flow of traffic in and out of locations to transportation to competitions. Thanks to these efforts of so many, we successfully navigated nearly 400 athletic events during the 2020-2021 school year.

