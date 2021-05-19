Cloudy icon
Pillar back on bench, banged-up Mets edge Braves on Nido HR

Paul Newberry

Associated Press

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

New York Mets outfielders Khalil Lee (26) Dominic Smith, left, and Johneshwy Fargas (81) celebrate the team's 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – One night after getting struck in the face by a 95 mph fastball, Kevin Pillar popped out of the dugout to deliver the lineup card to home plate.

No way the New York Mets were losing this game.

Even if it took a hit from the most unlikely of players.

Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido homered for the Mets, powering a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, but it was a third-inning single by reliever Tommy Hunter that symbolized how resourceful New York has been in the face of a staggering rash of injuries.

“He was due,” Nido quipped.

Was he ever.

Hunter, a 34-year-old right-hander, was second to the mound on a night when the Mets relied on their bullpen to get by without a true starter. He had batted only four times previously in his 14-year career.

He finally got his first hit, lining one cleanly to left field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.