LEADING OFF: Trout out, Kluber vs Rangers, Sox-Twins trouble

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks toward the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday:

TROUT TROUBLE

Angels star Mike Trout could be out past the All-Star break after straining his right calf on the bases.

Trout is expected to miss six to eight weeks. The three-time AL MVP made an early exit Monday night in a 7-4 win over Cleveland. He came up limping when he ran toward third on a popup that ended the first inning.

“I felt a pop,” Trout said. "I knew it was bad when it happened. I’ve never felt anything like this before.”

Trout leads the majors with a 1.090 OPS. The outfielder is hitting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs.

TICKED-OFF TWINS

