Cloudy icon
66º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

LEADING OFF: Ohtani pitches, Kluber vs Rangers, Sox-Twins

Associated Press

Tags: 
Fernando Tatis
,
Max Scherzer
,
Aaron Boone
,
Jake Arrieta
,
Fernando Tatis Jr.
,
Aaron Civale
,
Jorge Mateo
,
Rougned Odor
,
Anthony Rizzo
,
Shohei Ohtani
,
Kevin Gausman
,
Eric Hosmer
,
Mike Trout
,
Gleyber Torres
,
Willians Astudillo
,
Rocco Baldelli
,
Corey Kluber
,
Tyler Duffey
,
Christian Yelich
,
Wil Myers
,
Tony La Russa
,
Sports
,
Wade Miley
,
Jayce Tingler
,
Jurickson Profar
Full Screen
1 / 5

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks toward the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

___

UP AND DOWN

Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.10 ERA) makes his sixth pitching start of the season when the Angels face Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.40) and the Indians. Ohtani hit his major league-leading 14th home run during Tuesday night's 6-5 loss to Cleveland, connecting for the third straight day. The two-way star is the first pitcher since 1900 to rack up at least 40 strikeouts and allow 11 or fewer hits over his first five starts of a season.

Los Angeles will again be without three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a strained right calf. Trout could be sidelined past the All-Star break after getting hurt on the bases Monday night. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

“I felt a pop,” Trout said. "I knew it was bad when it happened. I’ve never felt anything like this before.”

Trout leads the majors with a 1.090 OPS. The outfielder is hitting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs.

VIRUS UPDATE

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.