LEADING OFF: Ohtani pitches, Kluber vs Rangers, Sox-Twins

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks toward the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

UP AND DOWN

Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.10 ERA) makes his sixth pitching start of the season when the Angels face Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.40) and the Indians. Ohtani hit his major league-leading 14th home run during Tuesday night's 6-5 loss to Cleveland, connecting for the third straight day. The two-way star is the first pitcher since 1900 to rack up at least 40 strikeouts and allow 11 or fewer hits over his first five starts of a season.

Los Angeles will again be without three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a strained right calf. Trout could be sidelined past the All-Star break after getting hurt on the bases Monday night. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

“I felt a pop,” Trout said. "I knew it was bad when it happened. I’ve never felt anything like this before.”

Trout leads the majors with a 1.090 OPS. The outfielder is hitting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs.

VIRUS UPDATE

