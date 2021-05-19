Kelly Miser steps down at Kingwood Park to spend more time with family

HOUSTON - Saying goodbye is always tough no matter how long you've been at a place.



Kelly Miser is stepping back from her coaching and teaching role at Kingwood Park High School, where she led the Panthers volleyball program for the past six years, to spend more time with her family.

"I have a daughter, Adison, who is going to be a senior next year and my little one, Emerson, is four and a half and she's getting big so fast and it's just been heavy on my heart," Miser told VYPE in a phone interview. "I wanted to be available and present for my family as much as possible while I still have the chance and not miss out on the important things. That was the driving force behind it."

Miser built the Kingwood Park volleyball program into a state contender and then eventual Class 5A State Champion in 2018.

Prior to her arrival, the Panthers never made it past the second round of the playoffs. In 2016, they broke through to the Regional Quarterfinals and then reached the Region III-5A Tournament in 2017 and 2018, including reaching the Regional Championship both of those seasons and going to state in 2018.

Ad

Through the six years and more than 100 players that have come through the Kingwood Park program, it is the connections and relationships with those players and the coaches that made this run special.

"The part about coaching hard but loving the kids harder is where you make the connections and form those relationships, which is the main thing that hits you when you think about doing something different or walking away from it," Miser said. "It's the relationships that you form that is the pull that makes it hard to cut ties."

Ad