Brock Boys Golf nabs Third State Title

The Brock boys golf teams showed up to the UIL State Tournament ready to showcase their top talent in their seventh-consecutive appearance. Led by Michael Redwine, the Eagles' Blue Team was able to finish at the top of the standings and bring Brock golf their third state championship.

Redwine finished sixth overall after scoring 79 both days for a combined 158 strokes. Redwine and his teammates Jayton Vaughan (84-77— 161), Gavin Taylor (84-79— 163), Peyton Garrett (80-85— 165), and Kutter Wilson (81-80— 161) were able to combine for a total score of 639 (324-315) to take first place in the UIL Class 3A State Golf tournament over Callisburg (338-324— 662) and Diana New Diana (329-341— 670). The Brock Blue Team beat second place Callisburg by an outstanding 23 strokes.

Brock Gold Team also finished in the top 5 as a fourth place team with a total score of 672 (332-340). Kendrick Hoster (84-77— 161) led the Gold Team along with teammates Trace Roger (79-84— 163), Tim Hoffman (83-88— 174), Jett Paris (86-80— 174), and Brady Lytle (92-93— 185).