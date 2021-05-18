Spieth in good place at PGA as he takes long view of career

Jordan Spieth chips to the green on the 16th hole during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Jordan Spieth has a much clearer outlook now than he did the last time the PGA Championship was at Kiawah Island.

For starters, he wasn't even at Kiawah in 2012.

Spieth was in Denver that week preparing for the U.S. Amateur while trying to decide whether to turn pro or return to Texas for his sophomore year of college. With an unclear future weighing on him, he had to face NCAA champion Thomas Pieters in the opening round at Cherry Hills and lost on the 18th hole.

Spieth headed back to school.

“I wasn't in a good place back then,” he said with a laugh Tuesday as he headed out for his first look at the windswept Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

Now it's different, for a variety of reasons.

Spieth has emerged from three dark years of not winning, rarely even contending and a slide so far down the world ranking that he nearly fell out of the top 100. He often says he'll always bet on himself — a reference to self-belief, not gambling — and there was a time the odds were getting pretty long.

He comes into the PGA Championship trying to become only the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam, and this chance is as good as any since he captured the third leg in the 2017 British Open.

