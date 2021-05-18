Second Baptist School Magazine: Golden Eagle, Leyla Ertan

YOU CAN'T MISS LEYLA ERTAN '21.

The senior with a positive, bubbly personality, who came to Second Baptist School in sixth grade, was named a 2021 Golden Eagle Award winner -- a top honor given to a senior male and female athlete.

In middle school, Ertan played volleyball, basketball, and softball. Once she arrived at the high school level, Ertan narrowed down her focus to basketball and softball, where she has achieved immense success, including reaching the TAPPS 5A State Championship game in basketball the past two seasons.

Ad

Ertan has also served as the admissions fellow, which has given her the opportunity to tour prospective or new students through the school and show them the SBS experience. Ertan was also involved with Student Life, Spanish club, and Key Club.

VYPE caught up with the multi-sport athlete for this Q&A.

Ad