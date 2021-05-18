LEADING OFF: Trout strains calf, New York teams hurting

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

FISH STORY

An update on Mike Trout is expected after the Los Angeles Angels star exited Monday night’s win over Cleveland before the second inning because of a strained right calf.

The three-time MVP was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup in the first. Following the game, manager Joe Maddon said Trout was undergoing further evaluation — including an MRI — and the team would know more Tuesday.

“I saw nothing. I looked up and he was limping to the third base bag,” Maddon said. “It was kind of innocuous and I had no idea why. It was hurting him pretty good.”

Trout began the day batting .333 but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday in Boston.

BITE OUT OF THE BIG APPLE

