Debate night: La Russa says Mercedes 'clueless' to swing 3-0

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, left, is ejected by home plate umpire Jim Reynolds after complaining about the ejection of pitcher Tyler Duffey in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Yermín Mercedes made a “big mistake” when he crushed a 3-0 pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo for a solo homer in the ninth inning of Monday night's 16-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

The 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager said he was yelling for Mercedes to take. Instead, the rookie drove the 47-mph eephus pitch deep to center for his sixth homer — and touched off yet another debate about baseball's unwritten rules.

The issue clearly lingered, too.

When Mercedes batted in the seventh inning Tuesday night, Minnesota reliever Tyler Duffey threw the first pitch behind the slugger’s legs. Duffey and manager Rocco Baldelli then were ejected by home plate umpire Jim Reynolds.

"I don’t have a problem with how the Twins handled that,” La Russa said after Chicago's 5-4 loss.

Before the game, La Russa called out Mercedes.

“That's just sportsmanship, respect for the game, respect for your opponent,” La Russa said. “He made a mistake, so there will be a consequence that he has to endure here within our family."

The 28-year-old Mercedes has been one of baseball's biggest surprises so far this year. He collected two more hits and walked Tuesday night. He is batting a major league-best .368 with 25 RBIs in 37 games.

