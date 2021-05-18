Eagles Soar to TAPPS Division II State Championship

HOUSTON – As Brandy Mardis stood on the field, watching her team run together and celebrate on the infield, the Second Baptist School softball coach was finally able to take a deep breath.

In an emotion-filled victory, Coach Mardis watched her team defeat Faith Christian 13-0 in the 2021 TAPPS Division II State Championship on Saturday afternoon in Waco, Texas, earning the program's first-ever state crown.

"I was so happy for our girls, and I wanted them to enjoy and savor that moment," Mardis said. "[The double play] was a great play to finish on, and watching their celebration was incredibly fulfilling."

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the fact that Second Baptist School had just two seniors on the softball roster. Despite not having a large senior class, the Eagles came together as an outstanding team balanced with youth and senior leadership.

"Our team is young, but the underclassmen are steady," Mardis said. "They have great mindsets. A lot of that comes through great leadership of our upperclassmen. Our two seniors, Rachel Riley and Leyla Ertan, were absolutely vital to building the team chemistry and leading this team. They also have a great group of juniors behind them learning and growing from their example."

