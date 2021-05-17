Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

What's Inside: Second Baptist School VYPE Year in Review 2020-2021

Second Baptist School

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
Houston High School Sports
What's Inside: Second Baptist School VYPE Year in Review 2020-2021
What's Inside: Second Baptist School VYPE Year in Review 2020-2021 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

HOUSTON - What a year it has been at Second Baptist School.

Inside this 40-page magazine, you will find beautiful photos taken throughout the year of Second Baptist School student-athletes from all sports. There are also special features including one on super junior Jordan Williams, who had a monster year for the men's basketball team, three-sport star Julia Sauvageau, the two Golden Eagle Award winners, and much more.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE

Also, congratulations to Patrick Elder '22, Kate Davidson '22, Cameron Kelley '22, Jordan Williams '22, Julia Sauvageau '22 and Eli Smith '22 for gracing the cover of the second-annual edition of this magazine.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved