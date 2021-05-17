Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Point (21) scores the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

SUNRISE, Fla.-For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.

Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in his first appearance after missing the entire regular season with a hip injury. Kucherov had surgery on Dec. 29 and played his first game since Sept. 28.

“I was excited to get back in a game. I’ve waited for this for a long time,” Kucherov said.

Blake Coleman scored a short-handed goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves and Victor Hedman, who also returned after missing the last two games, had three assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, Owen Tippitt and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal against his former team to lead the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots, and Keith Yandle and Sam Bennett each had two assists.

Ad

The game featured four lead changes.

“Two exceptional hockey teams going at it.” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “A win is a win. Whether you blow a team out or win by one goal or you come back to do it. You just want to win. I was proud of the guys. We had a one-goal lead and coughed it up. There was no panic on the bench.”

Ad