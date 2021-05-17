LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

LeBron vs. Steph.

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode.

The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have squared off four times for championships, back in the days of those Warriors-Cleveland matchups in the NBA Finals being annual events. They’ll square off Wednesday for a slightly different prize — the No. 7 seed in the West playoffs, but it’ll still be a game loaded with hype and intrigue.

“It’ll be a different scenario, but another chapter in it,” said Curry, the NBA's scoring champion this season for the second time in his career. “At the end of the day, you expect greatness. That’s the part I’ve enjoyed so much about playing in the finals against him ... those games that matter, it just brings out another level of intensity and excitement and a sense of urgency about it, because you know how good you have to play to win games like that.”

The Lakers are still the second choice to win the NBA title, according to FanDuel, behind only Brooklyn. And they’re the favorites to win the West. Problem is, technically, they’re not in the playoffs yet — and they need a win in the play-in round, Wednesday or Friday if necessary, just to get back to the postseason and have a chance to defend their championship.

James said he considers Curry the MVP of the NBA this season. He's eager to cross paths in a big-time moment with Curry and the Warriors once again, and said he'll take a playoff-game approach to the play-in.

“They've got championship DNA as well," James said. “They've been there. They know what it takes and what it feels like to be in pressure games."

