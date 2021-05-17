Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) checks Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top.

Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.

The intrastate foes — they've never really been rivals — have met 142 times in the regular season, including eight games this season. But they'd never faced off in the playoffs until Sunday, when the Lightning won a physical, dramatic thriller, 5-4.

“Very intense game," Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “There was a lot going on out there.”

Also trying to rally from 1-0 deficits at home Tuesday will be the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Islanders, and the Vegas Golden Knights against the Minnesota Wild.

The Lightning-Panthers game was only the fourth in NHL playoff history to have four lead changes. Is there more of the same to come?

“It was certainly exciting to be a part of," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “I don’t think both teams want to play 5-4 hockey the whole playoffs.”

Adding to the intensity was a raucous crowd of 9,646, with the Panthers doubling their capacity for the playoffs.

