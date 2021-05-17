Injuries likely to impact quality of play in NBA postseason

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13), forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) run up-court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 105-91. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The NBA playoffs should be entertaining, as they always are.

Just don’t count on the basketball being as good as usual.

Not after a truncated season during which the injuries were too frequent, the practice time too scarce, to allow teams to peak for the postseason.

“It’s been much more devastating to culture and to establishing momentum for sure, for all of us,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “And I definitely think that, I hate to say it but it’s the truth: There’s no way it can be the best basketball for all the teams.”

LeBron James was a spectator the night the Lakers raised the banner for the championship they won last year, as he was for most of the second half of the season because of an ankle injury. The Brooklyn Nets assembled an explosive Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, then went three months in between getting to play them for the seventh and eighth time.

Ad

The Utah Jazz won the Western Conference, but will have played for more than a month without All-Star Donovan Mitchell by the time he returns from ankle injury.

Rusty or not, at least those contenders have their All-Stars. Denver will play this postseason without Jamal Murray, who was sensational in the bubble last year while leading the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals. The Celtics made the East finals, but now just getting from the play-in to the playoffs might be difficult after the season-ending wrist surgery for All-Star Jaylen Brown.

More than ever, this postseason might be more about being healthy than being great. The teams still playing survived this historically demanding NBA season, but nobody really thrived.

Ad

Ad