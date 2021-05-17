Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

(AP) – Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night.

The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern Conference playoff spot was locked in before taking the court.

It didn't slow them down at all.

“The fact that we had a number of guys sitting out, we've been there before, we didn't want to use that as an excuse," interim coach Nate McMillan said. “We wanted to finish the season off right."

Okongwu, the No. 6 pick in the draft, posted his second career double-double.

“He was a really good two-way player for us," McMillan said. “It was good to get him minutes, meaningful minutes, in this last game going into the playoffs.”

Seven other players scored in double figures to lead Atlanta’s second-biggest win of the season, surpassed only by a 135-103 triumph over Phoenix on May 5.

Ad

New York clinched the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round against the fifth-seeded Hawks with a 96-92 victory over Boston.

Ad

Ad