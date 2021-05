There are only a few weeks left in the Texas high school softball season and only the best of the best can make it to the UIL State tournament. With the Regional Quarterfinals complete, take a look at which Dallas-Fort Worth area teams advanced to the Regional Semi-Finals this week. Below are the DFW area pairings and schedules for this week's games!

Class 6A

Region I

Fort Worth Boswell vs. Prosper

Game 1: 7:30 Tuesday @ Fort Worth Boswell

Game 2: 7:30 Thursday @ Prosper

