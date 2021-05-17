Aldine ISD Magazine: Student-Athlete Star

ISAIAH HARRELL KEEPS A BUSY SCHEDULE.

For the past three years, the Aldine Davis senior has starred in football during the fall, basketball during the winter, and then track and field in the spring.

"I just like to compete," Harrell said. "I like to go against other people and do the best I can. Seeing people with the same skill level as me makes me to want to go harder."

This past year, Harrell was named first-team, all-district at receiver and then first-team, all-district in basketball season as well, where he played all five roles on the floor.

In track season, Harrell broke the school record in the high jump, clearing 6-foot-4 at the District 14-6A Championships and advanced to Area. Harrell was also a part of the 4x200-meter relay team that won five-straight track meets at one point this season.

Ad

"It's the best senior season I could have asked for."

Did we mention his grades?