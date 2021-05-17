Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

Tim Reynolds

Associated Press

Tags: 
Georges Niang
,
Malcolm Brogdon
,
Nikola Jokic
,
Steve Nash
,
James Harden
,
Rudy Gobert
,
Justin Holiday
,
Mikal Bridges
,
Kevin Durant
,
Bojan Bogdanovic
,
Chris Paul
,
R.J. Barrett
,
Ivica Zubac
,
Kyrie Irving
,
Larry Bird
,
Duncan Robinson
,
Reggie Miller
,
Anthony Edwards
,
Dwayne Bacon
,
Sports
,
Jimmy Butler
,
Clint Capela
Full Screen
1 / 4

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook throws his shoe into the stands after the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits.

That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday.

Here are 10 notes on the season that was:

TRIPLE DOUBLES

The players who had the second-, third- and fourth-most triple-doubles in the league this season — Nikola Jokic, James Harden and Luka Doncic, respectively — combined for 39 of the stat-sheet-stuffing efforts.

They combined for one more than Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, the league’s all-time triple-double king, had 38 this season. That’s the second-most by anyone in any season; Westbrook had 42 in 2016-17. He also has the third-highest (34 in 2018-19) and fourth-highest (25 in 2017-18) triple-double season totals in NBA history.

Consider: Nobody other than Westbrook has ever had more than 22 triple-doubles in a season. He’s had 22 of them since March 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.