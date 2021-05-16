Palmieri's OT winner lifts Isles by Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri, center, celebrates with Nick Leddy (2) and Oliver Wahlstrom (26) after putting a shot over Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry for the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Islanders won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.

So far, so very good.

Palmieri knocked a fluttering puck past Tristan Jarry 16:30 into overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.

The Long Island native collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Jarry's left shoulder as New York beat the Penguins for the first time in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season.

“I was brought here to try to help this team win,” Palmieri said. "Obviously, it’s just one game. Tomorrow, we’ll get back to work and get ready for Game 2. But it’s nice to start off on the right foot.”

Pageau and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders. Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his playoff debut and New York handed Pittsburgh its 10th loss in the franchise's last 11 postseason games.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby, Frederick Gaudreau and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, but the East Division champions couldn't capitalize despite controlling play for most of the first two periods.

