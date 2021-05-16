Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) comes in to celebrate with right wing Tom Wilson (43), right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and defenseman Justin Schultz (2), after Oshie's overtime goal in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – T.J. Oshie’s goal song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” echoed through Capital One Arena and its 25% capacity crowd. It turned out the credit technically belonged elsewhere, but Capitals fans were in no mood to nitpick.

Nic Dowd’s deflection of Oshie' shot from the blue line found the back of the net 4:41 into overtime, giving the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, with backup Craig Anderson making 21 saves and allowing only a power-play goal.

As four Capitals players entered the offensive zone, Tom Wilson shuttled a pass back to Oshie, who blasted a one-timer on net. Dowd extended his stick for the deflection, and soon the puck trickled through Tuukka Rask's leg pads and over the line.

“I think you just got to read the play,” Dowd said. “You have the opportunity to join the rush, you join the rush and, you know, you make a play and we were fortunate enough to do that.”

A challenge initiated by the NHL Situation Room investigated whether the Capitals entered the zone on-side, but the video supported the call on the ice.

Tom Wilson and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Daniel Sprong and Anthony Mantha, making their playoff debuts, each had an assist.

Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

