Great moments from Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

Vanessa Bryant, center, speaks to Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, before the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. She had wanted her daughter Gianna, who perished in a helicopter crash with her father Kobe Bryant, to play for Connecticut. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Class is one of history’s deepest, with legends like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett representing the modern era of basketball.

For Houston fans, the induction of legendary coach Rudy Tomjanovich ended years of campaigning for the coach who won back-to-back champions in 1994 and 1995 with the Rockets. For Baylor fans, Kim Mulkey’s induction is the ultimate honor, recognizing one of the sports great coaches for her three NCAA Championships.

Rudy T shows love to his fans

Clutch City! 🚀



"I feel your spirit, Houston." - Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich

Tomjanovich shouted out Houston fans on more than one occasion, showing pride to the city he brought two championships to.

RUDY WANTS ROBERT HORRY IN THE HALL OF FAME

Robert Horry has won 7 championships, the most of any player in the modern era of the NBA. Horry won two in Houston, three in Los Angeles and two more in San Antonio. Horry spent his career as a complementary player on those championship teams, but Rudy T believes he deserves the call to the Hall.

