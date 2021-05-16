Dodgers' Seager likely out for a few weeks with broken hand

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) reacts after being hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins relief pitcher Ross Detwiler during the fifth inning a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES – World Series MVP Corey Seager will miss at least a few weeks for the Los Angeles Dodgers after breaking a bone in his right hand.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the star shortstop does not need surgery on his broken fifth metacarpal — the bone closest to the palm in his pinky finger. Seager's hand was in a splint and a wrap Sunday morning while he chatted with his agent, Scott Boras, in the Dodger Stadium stands before the defending champions' series finale against Miami.

“I think we dodged a bullet,” Roberts said. “No surgery required. He’s in a splint, and we’re just going to let it heal. With a broken hand, the timeline is pretty vague, so that’s where it’s at.”

Roberts said the “floor” for Seager's return likely was four weeks, but it was impossible to assign a definite timetable.

“I don’t know,” Roberts said. “You’ve just got to let it happen.”

Seager was hit by a pitch from Miami's Ross Detwiler in the fifth inning of Los Angeles' 7-0 victory Saturday night. The Dodgers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Sunday and recalled catcher Keibert Ruiz from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Seager became the 13th player on Los Angeles' dismaying injured list, joining regular position players Cody Bellinger, AJ Pollock and Zach McKinstry. They've already lost powerful starter Dustin May and infielder Edwin Ríos for the entire season.

Seager is batting .265 with four homers and 22 RBIs this season, his last before he becomes eligible for unrestricted free agency. The two-time All-Star and 2016 NL Rookie of the Year was both the NLCS MVP and the World Series MVP last season, batting .347 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in the two series combined during the Dodgers' run to their first World Series title since 1988.