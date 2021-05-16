Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, celebrates with guard Jordan Poole during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old “We Believe” Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting “M-V-P!” scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.

Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots.

“Shoutout to Baron Davis,” Curry said — and BD might say the same for Steph.

Curry is still playing his best basketball in his 12th NBA season, and the two-time MVP and his Golden State supporting cast still have a chance at making a splash in the playoffs the way the underdog Davis-led group did in 2007.

The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday.

Ad

At 33, Curry and Jordan are the only scoring champions age 33 or older. Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships.

“He’s like the Picasso of our time,” teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson said. “You can’t have a knock on him. He’s the best doing it right now.”

Curry locked up his first scoring title since 2015-16 with his second basket of the game late in the first quarter. He made 9 of 22 3s and also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State’s sixth straight win. Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.

Ad

Ad

Ad